Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:38
Germany, 40 Cdu exponents say 'no' to alliances with the Bsw, 'there is incompatibility'

04 settembre 2024 | 16.38
Redazione Adnkronos
Not everyone in the German Cdu welcomes the possibility for the conservative party to enter into a coalition at the regional level with the newly formed Bsw party, founded by Sahra Wagenknecht after her exit from the Linke. "Sahra Wagenknecht contradicts everything that the parties of the Union" - Cdu and Csu - "have defended since the foundation of the Federal Republic of Germany: a clear commitment to the West, a united Europe and membership of NATO as the greatest peace project in history", said the Christian Democrat from North Rhine-Westphalia Frank Sarfeld to the Tagesspiegel newspaper.

“Like the AfD, the Bsw is also oriented towards authoritarian systems. There must be no cooperation with these groups", he added. According to the newspaper, Sarfeld spoke on behalf of a group of about 40 Cdu exponents for whom the next federal congress of the party should approve a resolution of incompatibility with the BSW.

So far, the Cdu has only ruled out cooperation with the AfD or the Left Party, the Linke. Following the complicated results of the regional elections in Thuringia and Saxony due to the strong advance of the Afd, on Monday the executive committee of the Cdu of Thuringia voted in favor of the first talks with the BSW.

