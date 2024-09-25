Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
BREAKING NEWS

Germany, Australia, Canada, Netherlands call for respect for women's rights in Afghanistan

25 settembre 2024 | 12.36
Germany, Australia, Canada and the Netherlands reserve the right to refer violations of women's rights in Afghanistan to the International Court of Justice. According to a draft statement seen by the Dpa, the four countries intend to remind the Taliban of the obligation to uphold women's rights under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), an agreement to which Afghanistan is a party.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is scheduled to meet with her Australian and Canadian counterparts, Penny Wong and Mélanie Joly, as well as Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York today.

In the draft statement, the four countries condemn the widespread and systematic human rights violations and abuses in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime. "We have repeatedly urged Afghanistan and the Taliban, including within the United Nations, to uphold international law, protect the human rights of all Afghans and remove all restrictions on the rights of women and girls, including their right to education."

"However, the situation has not improved; on the contrary, it continues to worsen. Women and girls in Afghanistan deserve full respect for their human rights." The countries warn that if there are no changes, the International Court of Justice may be resorted to.

