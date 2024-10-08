Germany, Bild: the Cdu is preparing for a possible early vote

The Cdu of chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz is preparing for the possibility of early elections, in light of the difficulties facing the traffic light coalition (Spd-Fdp-Greens), particularly after the vote in the eastern German Laender which saw a strong advance by the Afd. And it would already have a possible date in mind, a Sunday in early March, probably the 9th, for the vote that will have to renew the Bundestag and which is scheduled on paper for next September 28th. This is what Bild writes, according to which at the Cdu headquarters, Konrad Adenauer Haus, they are planning and working, among other things, on campaign slogans and a 2030 agenda, containing several proposals for reforms.

Preparations are well underway, according to the tabloid, which wonders if "Merz could therefore become chancellor as early as March" and cites the latest poll data: the Union (Cdu and Csu) is traveling above 30%, the Chancellor's Spd would collect about half of the votes (16% according to Insa) and the other parties in the coalition would also find themselves in dire straits: 11% for the Greens, 4% for the Fdp, which would therefore not even enter parliament.

A Merz who wins the elections would need at least one partner, Bild hypothesizes: SPD or Greens. However, within the Union there are reservations towards both, especially towards the Greens. The deputy chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group Jens Spahn (44) has formulated the hypothesis of an alliance with the FDP and urged "to also recruit AfD voters". FDP leader Christian Lindner recently did not rule out an early end to the governing coalition of which he is a part. "A government must always ask itself whether it is meeting the needs of the moment", he declared last week in the podcast of the 'Table.Briefing' news portal.