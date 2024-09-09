Germany, border controls resumed, EU informed

Germany is resuming border controls: Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has ordered it, according to whom the goal is to reduce the number of people entering the country without a visa. According to what Dpa learned from government sources, Faeser has already informed the European Commission of the measure, which implies a suspension of the Schengen agreement on free movement at EU borders.

The resumption of border controls, in addition to the objective of combating illegal immigration, has that of reacting to threats from Islamist groups and criminal organizations.

Last October, Germany had already resumed controls at its borders with Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Poland to stop the flow of migrants.