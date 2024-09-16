Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Germany, border controls underway, ‘huge challenge’ for police union

16 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
Border controls - which Germany is launching today along all its land borders - represent a "huge challenge" for the country's police forces. This was underlined by Andreas Rosskopf, of the German police union (GdP): "We have 1,400 kilometers only on the western border, in addition to the 2,400 kilometers that we already cover on the eastern and southern borders". And he added: "It is almost impossible to do it seamlessly".

"Given the length of the borders - he added - it is not possible to carry out permanent and intensive checks". The new measures will require cooperation between the various police forces in the country. "This will be a major challenge for the Federal Police, both in terms of personnel and equipment. We will only be able to do this with the addition of forces from our riot police". Checks will also continue at German railway stations and airports, he concluded.

