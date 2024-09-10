Germany, Cdu/Csu ends reserve, yes to new talks with government on migrants

The German center-right opposition bloc Cdu/Csu will join today the talks on the German government's migration and security policy, scheduled for this afternoon. This was confirmed - after a long period of hesitation - by the group leader, Thorsten Frei, a Christian Democrat. The meeting, scheduled for today at 3 pm at the Ministry of the Interior in Berlin, is the second round of talks between the parties and with representatives of the regions, since the attack in the city of Solingen at the beginning of the month brought the issue of immigration back to the center of the political agenda.

Cdu leader Friedrich Merz and Csu regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt insist that in the future all people who do not have the right to reside in Germany should be turned back at the border. The federal government has not yet presented anything in writing on the pushbacks.

"The issue is more important than the way to get there," Frei said today. The meeting comes just over a week before voters in the state of Brandenburg, near Berlin, go to the polls to elect a new regional government, with immigration among the top concerns among voters.