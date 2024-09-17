Germany, Merz and the challenge to Scholz after reviving the Cdu/Adnkronos

Lawyer, entrepreneur, devout Catholic, hobbyist pilot. 68-year-old Friedrich Merz is the leader of the center-right opposition in Germany that the Cdu/Csu alliance has chosen to challenge German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in next year's federal elections. President of the Cdu since January 2022, he was elected with 94.62 percent of the vote at the congress thanks to the support of the conservative wing of the Christian Democratic Union. He took over the party after the collapse in the 2020 elections, when it had stopped at 24.1%, trying to turn the page after the Angela Merkel era.

He was the third leader to take the helm of the Cdu after the former chancellor announced in 2018 that she wanted to retire from politics. Since then, Merz had tried unsuccessfully to take the reins of the Cdu, but had been beaten first by Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and then by Armin Laschet, two leaders then forced to resign in the face of poor results.

Born in Brilon, North Rhine-Westphalia, on November 11, 1955, MEP between 1989 and 1994, member of the Bundestag between 1994 and 2009 and chairman of the Cdu/Csu parliamentary group between 2000 and 2002, married with three children, Merz had been critical of Merkel's management. A staunch supporter of NATO and a European defense, he has made statements in the past that did not accord with the positions of the party's moderate wing, attributing the increase in social costs to the influx of migrants or distancing himself from the debate on gender language.

Returning to the Bundestag, Merz had been faced with the task of uniting the party and helping it get used to the unusual role of opposition after 16 years in government. At the same time, he tried to normalize the less-than-harmonious relationship with the Bavarian wing of the Christian Democrats, which was further complicated after Armin Laschet prevailed over Csu leader Markus Soeder as chancellor candidate.