A new poll commissioned by Zdf ahead of Sunday's elections in Brandenburg confirms a slight lead for the far-right AfD party, at 28 percent, against 27 percent for the Spd. The Cdu would come in at 14 percent, slightly ahead of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, at 13 percent. The Greens, Die Linke, and the United Civic Movements of Brandenburg/Free Voters would not pass the 5 percent threshold. If the AfD wins, it would be the second time a far-right party has won a state election in Germany, after Thuringia earlier this month. Previous polls ahead of Sunday's vote showed a similar situation: according to an ARD-Deutschlandtrend survey, the Spd was at 26 percent and the AfD at 27, and for Insa, the AfD would take 28 percent of the vote against 25 percent for the Spd.