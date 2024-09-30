Germany, parliamentary motion to ban Afd

A group of at least 37 parliamentarians from the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the CDU/CSU Union, the Greens and the Left Party (Die Linke) in Germany are preparing to present a motion to the Bundestag to classify the AfD as unconstitutional and therefore to ban it. The motion - according to reports by 'Die Welt' and 'Der Spiegel' - asks the Federal Constitutional Court to declare the AfD unconstitutional. According to information from 'Die Welt', the request has been in preparation for months and is now almost complete. The initiative was taken by Christian Democratic Union (CDU) MP Marco Wanderwitz. The respective parliamentary groups should be ready to discuss the text by the end of October.

Motions must be submitted to the Bundestag by at least five percent of parliamentarians, or 37 deputies. However, the motion to ban the AfD party is supported by a significantly larger number of Bundestag members. At least ten MPs from each of the parliamentary groups involved would support it.

The motion also contains an ancillary motion for the withdrawal of state funding to the party. If the Bundestag were to approve the motion by a simple majority, an authorized representative would draft a detailed motion, then the Federal Constitutional Court would have to examine whether the request for a ban is admissible and justified. Dpa has learned that lawmakers intend to submit the motion to parliamentary groups after October 8. Similar measures have been taken against small political parties in the past, but never against a party with such a high level of electoral support. (continued)

The German intelligence agency has classified the AfD as a suspected extremist party. Critics warn that the proceedings would be very lengthy and the outcome before the Constitutional Court would be uncertain. Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of the populist Sahra Wagenknecht alliance (BSW), harshly criticized the plan. "This is really the stupidest motion of the year," she told the t-online news portal. Instead of taking the legitimate concerns of AfD voters seriously, she said, they wanted to "shut down the unwelcome competitor" with a ban.

Gesine Schwan, a leading member of the SPD, also expressed criticism. "A proposal for a ban now would be politically counterproductive," Schwan told the Tagesspiegel newspaper. Roderich Kiesewetter, of the center-right opposition Christian Democrats (CDU), instead praised the initiative.