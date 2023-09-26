Germany should explain migrant NGO funding says minister

Foreign minister Antonio Tajani is "asking for an explanation" over the German government's move to fund two non-government organisations rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean and disembarking them in Italy.

"I will ask for an explanation for the funding of NGOs that are bringing migrants to Italy," Tajani said at a press conference in Paris late on Monday after talks with France's foreign minister, Catherine Colonna.

The German government funding is understood to amount to 400,000 euros and 800,000 euros each for two projects relating to migrants.

SOS Humanity, which operates rescue vessels in the central Mediterranean said it had been allocated 790,000 euros.

Defence minister, Guido Crosetto and premier Giorgia Meloni earlier expressed dismay at Berlin's announcement. The move comes after Germany in mid-September temporarily stopped accepting migrants living in Italy in response to Rome's temporary refusal last December to accept returned migrants under the so-called Dublin Regulation.

A surge in migrant boat landings on the Italian island of Lampedusa earlier this month reignited the debate across Europe about how to manage arrivals.

Over 132,000 migrants have reached Italy by boat so far this year, compared with 69,000 in the same period of 2022, according to interior ministry figures.