Germany, Spd confirmed as leader of Brandenburg, Afd narrowly defeated

The center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) won a narrow election victory over the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) in Brandenburg, eastern Germany. Brandenburg's incumbent SPD premier, Dietmar Woidke, who has led the state for 11 years, claimed another term with 30.9% of the vote, while the AfD came in at 29.2%, according to provisional official results from the state election commission. Voter turnout was 72.9%, the highest ever in a Brandenburg state election.

The SPD has governed Brandenburg since 1990, when the first democratic elections were held in the state following the collapse of the communist regime in former East Germany. The AfD's 29.2% is still a significant gain on 2019, when it won 23.5% of the vote. But the AfD had hoped to win after polls showed it with a slight lead.

Worst result ever for the CDU

The upstart populist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (Bsw) received 13.5% in the party's first state election in Brandenburg. It is a party born at the beginning of this year that combines left-wing social policy with a hardline anti-immigration stance and staunch opposition to Germany's support for Ukraine.

The center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) instead collected 12.1% of the preferences, while according to the polls they could have gained more. This is in fact the worst result ever for the CDU in a state election in former East Germany.

The Greens, who are currently in Woidke's coalition government in the state, the far-left Die Linke ("The Left") and the conservative Free Voters fell below the 5% threshold required to enter parliament.