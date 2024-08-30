Germany: Thuringia, red paint against left-wing populist leader at rally

Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
30 agosto 2024 | 14.52
Redazione Adnkronos
Sahra Wagenknecht, the leader of the new German left-wing populist formation Bsw, was attacked with a splash of red paint during a rally last night in Erfurt, the capital of Thuringia, where voting takes place on Sunday. The former exponent of Die Linke, the left-wing party he left in January to form the party named after her, Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht, left the stage to clean up, returning shortly after to conclude the rally.

The police arrested a suspect, and Wagenknecht wrote on X that she was "fine, even if I'm a little shaken, but don't worry, we won't be intimidated." Bsw is doing well in the polls in Thuringia and Saxony, the two Länder of former East Germany where voting takes place on Sunday and where the polls give the far right of Adf the lead, and could therefore emerge from the polls with an important role for the formation of the new regional governments. On the left in terms of economics, with the demand for higher taxes for the rich, the new formation has anti-immigrant, anti-NATO and against military support for Ukraine positions.

in Evidenza