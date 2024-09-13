Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
15:45
Germany, two thirds of Germans against new Scholz candidacy

13 settembre 2024
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is aiming for a new term and expects to lead the Spd in the 2025 federal elections as well. But his plans are meeting with resistance from a good part of the German public: according to a YouGov poll for the 'Sueddeutsche Zeitung', only 20 percent of the sample consulted is in favor of this hypothesis, with 68% not looking favorably upon a new Scholz run for the chancellorship.

Among the same voters who in 2021 chose to support the Chancellor's Social Democratic Party (Spd), the percentage of those opposed to a new Scholz term is almost double that of those in favor (60% against 31%). Despite these figures, Scholz continues to follow his own path: last weekend he reiterated his intention to stand as chancellor candidate in the 2025 elections, even though his party colleague, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, is more popular.

Scholz is optimistic. "I am firmly convinced that the Spd and I will receive a strong mandate to lead the next government in 2025," he told the 'Tagesspiegel' newspaper. Scholz, who described himself as a long-distance runner, also pointed out that Pistorius also supports him in this endeavor: "Like many others, he also wants me to run again as chancellor."

