Germany, youth wing leaders of Green Party to leave and found new movement

Following the announcement of the resignation of the leaders of the German Green Party, today it was the turn of the leaders of the youth wing of the environmentalist movement, whose leaders announced that they will leave to found their own left-wing movement. There is a need for a "political force that fights to finally put the economy at the service of citizens and that responds to their concerns", reads the statement of the board of directors of the youth organization, composed of 10 members. President Svenja Appuhn told dpa that board members had informed the party of their resignations.

"For years we have tried to make the Greens a social force that could give people hope," she said. Co-chair Katharina Stolla spoke of a process of distancing from the Greens: "It makes no sense, in the long term, to be a left-wing opposition to policies that your own party supports". In a joint statement, the outgoing board members stressed that they had made their decision before the announcement by party leaders - Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang - yesterday.