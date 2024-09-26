Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Germany, youth wing leaders of Green Party to leave and found new movement

26 settembre 2024 | 14.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Following the announcement of the resignation of the leaders of the German Green Party, today it was the turn of the leaders of the youth wing of the environmentalist movement, whose leaders announced that they will leave to found their own left-wing movement. There is a need for a "political force that fights to finally put the economy at the service of citizens and that responds to their concerns", reads the statement of the board of directors of the youth organization, composed of 10 members. President Svenja Appuhn told dpa that board members had informed the party of their resignations.

"For years we have tried to make the Greens a social force that could give people hope," she said. Co-chair Katharina Stolla spoke of a process of distancing from the Greens: "It makes no sense, in the long term, to be a left-wing opposition to policies that your own party supports". In a joint statement, the outgoing board members stressed that they had made their decision before the announcement by party leaders - Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang - yesterday.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
consiglio direttivo Partito dei Verdi Partito dei Verdi della Germania dichiarazione del consiglio direttivo
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza