Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 24 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 19:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:36 Fs, Corradi (Trenitalia): "Attendiamo 75 mln di turisti questa estate a bordo dei treni"

19:11 Palermo, Piantedosi consegna le chiavi dell'Alberghiero 'Piazza'

19:08 Maltempo Milano, decine di interventi per i vigili del fuoco - Video

18:55 Incendio ad Amalfi, fiamme vicine al centro abitato

18:37 Fs, Rixi: "Nuova società Treni turistici Italiani molto importante per risorgimento turismo"

18:33 Telescopio spaziale James Webb trova acqua a 370 anni luce da noi

18:29 Maltempo Milano, volo Delta dirottato a Roma: danni ad aereo

18:09 Caldo record all'aeroporto di Olbia, 47 gradi in pista: tre voli non atterrano

18:03 Ucraina-Russia, ferito giornalista Afp vicino Bakhmut

18:00 Mondiali calcio femminili, Italia vince con baby Dragoni: ecco Little Messi

17:48 Fs, al via Treni Turistici Italiani: la nuova società parte con il Roma Termini-Pietrarsa

17:46 Incendio Rodi, l'italiana Rebecca e l'inferno di fuoco: "Scappati di corsa nella notte"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Global food security a priority for Italy

24 luglio 2023 | 19.07
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Nutritious and adequate food for the world's entire population is "a priority" for Italy, which "is proud" to have hosted an international summit towards this goal, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Monday.

"Italy is proud to have organised the world summit on food safety in Rome with the @UN," read the tweet, referencing the 'Food System Summit +2' held at the UN Food & Agricultural Organisation.

"It's priority for Italy's government to improve the lives of those who have no food and those who cannot eat healthily. The richest countries must reach out to those in need," read the tweet.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
global food security Italy Tajani FAO summit
Vedi anche
News to go
Temperature record, città in ginocchio per le ondate di calore
News to go
Rodi devastata dagli incendi, grave situazione a Corfù
News to go
Fao, 43 milioni di persone rischiano di morire di fame
News to go
Italia-Tunisia, Mattarella: "A fianco di Tunisi nelle sfide importanti"
News to go
Mafia, maxi-operazione a Foggia: 82 arresti
News to go
Spagna, Popolari primo partito ma Sanchez potrebbe essere di nuovo premier
News to go
Grecia in fiamme, incendi fuori controllo: a Rodi stato d'emergenza
News to go
L'Italia non va in vacanza: spesa proibitiva per un lavoratore su tre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, guerra di droni: i russi colpiscono Odessa, Kiev attacca Mosca
News to go
Estate 'bipolare', Italia spaccata in due tra caldo record e nubifragi
News to go
Morte Andrea Purgatori, mercoledì l'autopsia
News to go
Ucraina, rischio crisi alimentare globale con mancato accordo sul grano
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza