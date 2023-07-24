Global food security a priority for Italy

Nutritious and adequate food for the world's entire population is "a priority" for Italy, which "is proud" to have hosted an international summit towards this goal, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Monday.

"Italy is proud to have organised the world summit on food safety in Rome with the @UN," read the tweet, referencing the 'Food System Summit +2' held at the UN Food & Agricultural Organisation.

"It's priority for Italy's government to improve the lives of those who have no food and those who cannot eat healthily. The richest countries must reach out to those in need," read the tweet.