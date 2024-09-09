Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
GOP strategists fear Trump's performance in debate with Harris

09 settembre 2024 | 12.44
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

"I think, I pray, that he can be disciplined", said Tricia McLaughlin, a Republican strategist, speaking about Donald Trump ahead of tomorrow's debate with Kamala Harris, without hiding the doubts that things might not be so. "If Trump feels cornered and that it's three against one (the opponent and the two moderators, ed), there could be a problem," she added, in an interview with Politico that summarizes the doubts of several of her colleagues. If he feels ganged up on by Kamala Harris and the two debate moderators, Abc anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis, the GOP presidential candidate for the next November 5 election, could lash out. Behind McLaughlin's fears, a former adviser to Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign, are Trump's past statements against Abc, the network that organized tomorrow's event, which he had called "dishonest" and "the worst network in terms of fairness".

Among other things, Trump does not seem to want to give in on personal criticism of his opponent, rather than on her policies, despite advice from his own advisers. The former president also said he "has the right to make personal attacks" on Harris, following criticism of his attacks on his opponent's ethnic identity.

"Every day the candidate insults is a good day for Kamala Harris because it's one less day she has to defend the flops of the Biden-Harris administration," Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally, wrote in a New York Times op-ed. "Much more valid, for Trump, to talk about his successes. The road to the White House passes through a vigorous debate on policies, not from an exchange of barbs", he added. "Talking about ethnicity, using nicknames, doesn't work in the district. They want to talk about issues, this is a district focused on dossiers", confirmed Don Bacon, who represents the Omaha, Nebraska, congressional district, considered critical.

