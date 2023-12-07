Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Dicembre 2023
Govt and missionaries 'share common commitment' to peace, humanitarianism

07 dicembre 2023 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
Govt and missionaries 'share common commitment' to peace, humanitarianism

Italy's government and missionary movements share a common commitment to peace and to the allievation off suffering in the world, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told a conference in Rome on Thursday.

"There is a shared commitment between the government and missionaries who operate in African and South American countries, in war zones," Tajani said in an opening address to the Italian Missionaries Conference at the foreign ministry.

"Italy is a country which is open to the world and a positive actor in it - our government is based on values like the centrality of the person," Tajani told the conference entitled 'The person at the centre'.

Italy's missionaries are "a feather in its cap" and envoys of its language and foreign policy in the world, Tajani underlined.

"Missionaries are part of our foreign policy in favour of peace and coexistence," he said.

Tajani praised missionaries "who like our soldiers help those who suffer and work for peace in Lebanon and in Africa...with energy and commitment...bringing food, water, medical treatment, and peace".

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy government Tajani missionaries
