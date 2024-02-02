Govt calls for 'silence' over Salis case

Italy's top diplomat has urged "silence" on the case of Italian activist Illaria Salis, who was arrested and imprisoned last February Budapest, and faces trial there for assaulting several neo-Nazis.

"The more we keep quiet, the sooner this situation will be resolved," foreign minister Antonio Tajani told left-leaning 'Il Fatto Quotidiano' in an interview on Friday.

"For the moment we cannot ask for house arrest until her (Salis') family's lawyer makes a formal request and so far he hasn't done so because he fears possible retaliation from the Hungarian neo-Nazis."

Italy's government cannot ask for 39-year-old Salis, a primary school teacher from Monza, near Milan to be jailed in Italy while awaiting the outcome of her trial in Hungary - which is set to start in May - Tajani said.

"This is because Salis has not committed crimes in our country. So at the moment we have no legal basis (for such a request)," he said.

"I ask everyone to remain silent... only in this way can it be resolved as happened with Zaki and with Alessia Piperno"," said Tajani.

Tajani's remarks came after Italy earlier this week protested to Hungary at Salis' "degrading and inhumane" treatment after she appeared shackled and chained in a Budapest court on Monday, flanked by police in anti-riot gear.

Salis's case has made international headlines and sparked domestic political controversy as well as a rift with Hungary, which denies it is mistreating Salis.

Patrick Zaki, an Egyptian Coptic researcher at the University of Bologna and rights activist was freed from nearly three years in jail and received a presidential pardon in July 2023 after an Egyptian court convicted him of disseminating false news.

Piperno, a 30-year-old travel blogger was imprisoned in Iran for several months in 2022 amid a crackdown by the country's hardline authorities against the wave of protests following the death in police custody of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.