Govt eager for internationalization of companies

The government "strongly" backs the internationalisation of companies, which is crucial for Italy's growth and economic development, foreign minister Antonio Tajani stated on Monday.

"I met the industrialists of the province (of Bergamo). Dialogue with Italy's territories is vital to strengthen exports around the world," Tajani tweeted.

"The government strongly supports the internationalization of companies to generate growth and economic development," the tweet underlined.

Lombardy is "the beating heart" of Italy's foreign trade, accounting for over one-quarter of national exports in 2022, Tajani said, according to a foreign ministry statement.

“I am here today to underline to our entrepreneurs that the government listens to them and strongly supports them in tackling the challenges of a complex and rapidly evolving international situation," Tajani said.

“It is essential to dialogue with the productive fabric of Lombardy, the beating heart of our foreign trade, with a total value of 162 billion euros, equal to 26% of national exports in the last year," he said.

Tajani said the Bergamo industrialists confirmed their support for the government's 'Mattei' plan to turn Italy into an energy hub distributing gas from Africa to Europe.

The plan lays the ground for wider cooperation in areas ranging from the green transition to rural development, governance, infrastructure development, education and vocational training, according to the foreign ministry.

Africa will be a "decisive" partner for Italy and for Europe, Tajani stated.