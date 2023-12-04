Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 04 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 19:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:44 Ue, Cirielli: "Destre sovraniste? No accordi con chi non difende Ucraina e Israele"

19:32 Consumi, think tank alza il sipario: ecco i falsi miti della Generazione Z

19:03 Ucraina, allarme Usa: "Soldi per Kiev sono finiti"

18:50 Incidente Casalpalocco, pm chiede giudizio immediato per youtuber

18:36 Vannacci, Crosetto: "Grave fuga di notizie. Licenza? Chiesta a novembre"

18:15 Bolletta del gas in calo a novembre dell'1,3%

18:14 Ricerca, team di ricercatrici svela il 'giallo' di Mirò

18:03 Forza Italia, messaggio a Salvini: "Noi incompatibili con alleati Lega in Europa"

17:58 Vannacci, Crippa: "Candidatura? Sue idee sono quelle della Lega"

17:47 Sanremo 2024, lo sfogo di Povia: "Rifiutato perché non ho appoggi né amicizie influenti"

17:40 Polmoniti nei bambini, preoccupa resistenza ad antibiotici: ecco perché

17:28 Roma, uccise moglie: assolto per "incapacità di intendere e volere"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Govt eager for internationalization of companies

04 dicembre 2023 | 19.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Govt eager for internationalization of companies

The government "strongly" backs the internationalisation of companies, which is crucial for Italy's growth and economic development, foreign minister Antonio Tajani stated on Monday.

"I met the industrialists of the province (of Bergamo). Dialogue with Italy's territories is vital to strengthen exports around the world," Tajani tweeted.

"The government strongly supports the internationalization of companies to generate growth and economic development," the tweet underlined.

Lombardy is "the beating heart" of Italy's foreign trade, accounting for over one-quarter of national exports in 2022, Tajani said, according to a foreign ministry statement.

“I am here today to underline to our entrepreneurs that the government listens to them and strongly supports them in tackling the challenges of a complex and rapidly evolving international situation," Tajani said.

“It is essential to dialogue with the productive fabric of Lombardy, the beating heart of our foreign trade, with a total value of 162 billion euros, equal to 26% of national exports in the last year," he said.

Tajani said the Bergamo industrialists confirmed their support for the government's 'Mattei' plan to turn Italy into an energy hub distributing gas from Africa to Europe.

The plan lays the ground for wider cooperation in areas ranging from the green transition to rural development, governance, infrastructure development, education and vocational training, according to the foreign ministry.

Africa will be a "decisive" partner for Italy and for Europe, Tajani stated.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Bergamo industrialists inernationalisation Italian companies Africa Mattei plan
Vedi anche
News to go
E' Udine la città dove si vive meglio in Italia
News to go
Ucraina, Casa Bianca: "Soldi per aiuti sono finiti"
News to go
Vannacci, aperta un'inchiesta per il suo libro
News to go
Agenzia Entrate ai contribuenti: "Occhio a truffa false e-mail"
News to go
Decreto flussi 2023, i numeri
News to go
Brignone si concede il bis e vince anche il secondo gigante
News to go
Operazione antiterrorismo, due arresti per diffusione contenuti jihadisti
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Ponte 8 dicembre, 13 milioni di italiani in viaggio
Belen e la depressione: "Stavo morendo" - Video
Fedez da Mara Venier: "Ho pensato al suicidio, mi ha salvato la famiglia" - Video
News to go
Macron: "Israele rischia di scatenare 10 anni di guerra"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza