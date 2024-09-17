Govt hails Fitto's nomination as an EU Commission executive vice president

Raffaele Fitto's naming as an executive vice president in the next European Commission confirms Italy's "credibility and key role" in Europe and is a success for the government, its top representatives tweeted on Tuesday.

"The appointment of @RaffaeleFitto as executive vice president of @EU_Commission is excellent news," foreign minister and deputy premier Antonio Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Fitto's nomination "confirms the credibility and the important role that Italy plays and will continue to play in Europe!" tweet continued.

"A success for the government. Congratulations Raffaele!"

Premier Giorgia Meloni also praised Fitto's naming as executive vice president for cohesion and reforms, citing it as proof of Rome's crucial influence within the EU.

"An important recognition that confirms the newfound central role of our nation in the EU. Italy is finally back as a protagonist in Europe," Meloni wrote.

Fitto, a prominent member of Meloni's hard-right Brothers of Italy Party, is Italy's European affairs minister with responsibility for the multi-billion EU-funded post-Covid national recovery plan.

Announcing Fitto as oneof six proposed executive vice presidents for the new EU executive, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said he would bring "his great experience to modernize and strengthen investments for cohesion and policies of growth".

"Italy is a very important country and this must also be reflected in our choice," said von der Leyen. Fitto is among six executive vice-presidents which von der Leyen has propsed for the new EU executive.

All candidates will have hearings with lawmakers in the European Parliament, who must approve heir nomination - not necessarily a rubber-stamping exercise.