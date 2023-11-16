Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 16 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:30 Comunicazione Italiana: salute e sicurezza al centro del Forum risorse umane

16:24 Giulia Cecchettin, oggi era il giorno della laurea. Prof: "Spero raggiunga presto questo traguardo"

16:09 Yara Gambirasio, difesa Bossetti ricorre contro 'caos' analisi leggings e Dna: parola a Cassazione

16:07 Food, Sirelli a presentazione '#CallipoMuchLove': "Mie opere nascono con pezzi di recupero"

16:04 Food, Callipo: "Ecco '#CallipoMuchLove', idee regalo tra artistico e sociale"

15:19 Violenza su donne, #Sempre25novembre: continua l'impegno di Sorgenia

15:16 Energia: Piredda (Eni): "Umiltà e ambizione per obiettivi sostenibilità con Africa"

15:13 Africa, Eni e Luiss lanciano primo network su transizione energetica continente

15:12 Menù del Titanic venduto a quasi 100mila euro: ecco cosa mangiarono

15:05 Scontro su carne coltivata, Magi: "Io e Della Vedova aggrediti da presidente Coldiretti" - Video

14:49 Auto, Arzà (Assogasliquidi): "Gpl conviene ai cittadini e all’ambiente"

14:41 Calciatori laureati, Stendardo: "Nessuno ti porta via la cultura, il campo invece è a tempo"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Govt looks to train 'international Italophile and Italian-speaking' elite

16 novembre 2023 | 15.51
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Govt looks to train 'international Italophile and Italian-speaking' elite

The government wants to create centres at Italy's universities "for the training of future international Italophile and Italian-speaking ruling classes," foreign undersecretary Maria Tripodi told a conference in Rome on Thursday

Tripodi's speech underlined the government’s goal of transforming Italian universities into “centres for the training of future international Italophile and Italian-speaking ruling classes," said a foreign ministry statement.

“We are working together to support our universities’ internationalisation processes and provide ever-greater international mobility opportunities for students and researchers”, the statement cited Tripodi as saying.

The government is determined to attract international students and researchers to Italy, Tripodi told the fourth conference of international higher education agencies held at the foreign ministry.

In her speech, Tripodi stressed the "significant" benefits to the economy of drawing foreign students and researchers to Italy.

The impact of international students on the economy was the theme of this year's conference, which was organised by the Uni-Italia association with the support of the foreign ministry.

At the conference, Uni-Italia president Francesco Profumo unveiled the first-ever study on the economic impact of international students in Italy, including their spending habits and the income they generate.

Representatives from the international higher education agencies of numerous partner countries, Italian universities and research institutes attended the conference, according to the statement.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Italophile Italian speaking ruling class training Tripodi
Vedi anche
News to go
Usa-Cina, incontro Biden-Xi: come è andata
News to go
Antitrust avvia indagine su prezzi trasporto aereo per Sicilia e Sardegna
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin e Filippo Turetta, a 5 giorni scomparsa ancora nessuna traccia
News to go
Inflazione, Istat rivede al ribasso le stime per ottobre
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Meloni a Erdogan: "Lavorare a de-escalation del conflitto"
News to go
Obbligo catene invernali 2023, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Camorra, maxi sequestro di beni al boss Giuseppe Setola
News to go
Via libera da Parlamento Ue a nuove norme contro pedopornografia on line
Ciriani e le 3 domande Adnkronos: le risposte del ministro per i Rapporti con il Parlamento - Video
News to go
Antitrust: sanzioni per oltre 15 milioni a società energetiche
News to go
Migranti, nuova ondata di sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Siracusa, cellulari e droga portati in carcere con i droni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza