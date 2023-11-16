Govt looks to train 'international Italophile and Italian-speaking' elite

The government wants to create centres at Italy's universities "for the training of future international Italophile and Italian-speaking ruling classes," foreign undersecretary Maria Tripodi told a conference in Rome on Thursday

Tripodi's speech underlined the government’s goal of transforming Italian universities into “centres for the training of future international Italophile and Italian-speaking ruling classes," said a foreign ministry statement.

“We are working together to support our universities’ internationalisation processes and provide ever-greater international mobility opportunities for students and researchers”, the statement cited Tripodi as saying.

The government is determined to attract international students and researchers to Italy, Tripodi told the fourth conference of international higher education agencies held at the foreign ministry.

In her speech, Tripodi stressed the "significant" benefits to the economy of drawing foreign students and researchers to Italy.

The impact of international students on the economy was the theme of this year's conference, which was organised by the Uni-Italia association with the support of the foreign ministry.

At the conference, Uni-Italia president Francesco Profumo unveiled the first-ever study on the economic impact of international students in Italy, including their spending habits and the income they generate.

Representatives from the international higher education agencies of numerous partner countries, Italian universities and research institutes attended the conference, according to the statement.