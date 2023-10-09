Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 09 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:00
Govt offers support to Italians in Israel after deadly Hamas attacks

09 ottobre 2023 | 12.50
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Govt offers support to Italians in Israel after deadly Hamas attacks

The government has opened an assistance point at Tel Aviv airport for Italians leaving Israel after militants from Islamist Palestinian group Hamas killed at least 700 people there in a surprise multi-front attack launched from Gaza on Saturday.

"Assistance point activated for compatriots departing from Tel Aviv airport. We recommend checking flight availability online," the Italian embassy tweeted on Monday.

"For those already at the airport, check availability at the company desks in case of no-show passengers, the tweet added.

In a separate tweet, the foreign ministry urged Italians in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories to check the 'Safe Travel' section of the ministry's website.

The tweet supplied a phone number for the ministry's crisis unit and urged citizens to install the crisis unit app on their phones for 'real-time updates' on the situation.

