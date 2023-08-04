Govt okays bill on prisoner transfers from UAE and Italy

Italy's cabinet has approved a bill that would convert into law a bilateral treaty with the United Arab Emirates allowing the transfer of convicted prisoners, according to a statement from the prime minister's office.

The treaty inked in Dubai in March last year allows convicted UAE citizens detained in Italy and Italian convicts held in the UAE to be transferred to their homeland or country of residence to aid their social reintegration.

Under the treaty, transfers are allowed if the convict is a citizen or a person with permanent legal residence in the other state, if the sentence is final and the prison term has at least a year to run and provided the crime exists in the other state.

Italy and the prisoner must agree to the transfer and must be "fully aware of the legal consequences that derive from it, and which must be communicated to the prison by both states", according to the treaty.

Convicts who have received expulsion orders from the country they are detained in can be transferred without their consent.