Govt pledges to work to free all Hamas hostages, lasting Mideast peace

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni has hailed the four-day ceasefire agreed between Israel and Hamas to allow the release of at least 50 Israeli hostages, vowing to work to free all 240 Hamas captives.

"I welcome with great relief the agreement to guarantee the release of the hostages taken by Hamas during the bloody assault on Israel on 7 October," the statement said.

The agreement brokered by Qatar, the United States and Egypt will also allow "a much-needed humanitarian pause in Gaza," Meloni said.

"We will continue to work for the release of all hostages and for lasting peace in the Middle East," Meloni underlined.