Venerdì 10 Maggio 2024
Govt praises work of Italian NGOs in Lebanon

10 maggio 2024 | 17.56
The embassy in Beirut has paid tribute to the work of Italian civil society organisations in crisis-hit Lebanon after the head of Italy's development cooperation agency (AICs) held talks there with local Italian NGOs.

"Meeting at the Italian Embassy premises w/@coopita_beirut Director and Italian NGOs operating in various development sectors all around Lebanon," the embassy wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Reaffirming Italian civil society organisations' constant support & commitment to Lebanon," the tweet added.

