Govt 'responding immediately' to aid requests from flood-hit Libya

Italy's government is "responding immediately" to requests for help from authorities in flood-hit eastern Libya, and civil protection experts are already heading to the area, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"I called our ambassador in Tripoli to get the latest updates. The Italian government is responding immediately to requests for support for the floods in eastern Libya," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"An advanced assessment team is already leaving, coordinated by our civil protection department," Tajani added.

Authorities in eastern Libya said at least 2,000 people were killed and thousands more were missing after Storm Daniel made landfall on Sunday, triggering massive floods which caused two dams to collapse in the port city of Derna.