Govt spearheading diplomatic efforts to resolve Niger crisis

Italy is "on the front line" of European diplomatic efforts to restore Niger's democratically elected government after last week's military coup, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Monday.

"Italy on the front line to tackle the crisis in #Niger. I had telephone conversations with the European Union High Representative Josep Borrell and France's foreign minister Catherine Colonna," read the tweet.

"We are working on a diplomatic solution to protect democracy," the tweet went on.

The foreign ministry is "constantly" monitoring the situation of (170) Italians currently in Niger, the tweet noted.

West African leaders on Sunday gave Niger's coup leaders one week to cede power, warning they did not rule out the "use of force" and imposing immediate financial sanctions on the impoverished, landlocked country.

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) demanded the "immediate release and reinstatement" of Niger's captive president Mohamed Bazoum and his government.

France, Niger’s former colonial ruler, has condemned last Wednesday's coup and urged Bazoum to be reinstated but has not announced any intention to intervene militarily.

Italy heads the EU's The EU Military Partnership Mission Niger (EUMPM Niger) launched in February and has up to 500 troops deployed to the Sahel country under a mission approved by parliament in January, 2018.

Since Niger gained independence from France in 1960, there had been four coups and numerous other attempts, including two previous ones against Bazoum.