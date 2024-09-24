Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Govt strongly committed to agribusiness sustainability - Tripodi
24 settembre 2024 | 14.29
Redazione Adnkronos
The Italian agriculture sector's skills and abundant good practices are "highly valued" worldwide and the government is strongly committed to agribusiness's sustainability," foreign undersecretary Maria Tripodi told a meeting in Rome on Tuesday.

"Skills are what we are highly valued for abroad, our know-how on so many good practices in agriculture are in high demand,” Tripodi told the Enpaia 2024 Forum promoted by the national insurance fund for workers in the sector.

Sustainability in the agribusiness sector "is another big challenge and the government has been very committed to this and will continue to be because we consider it a very important asset, not only for the excellence of our agricultural products," Tripodi stated.

Achieving sustainable agriculture is a "complex but necessary journey and requires the involvement of all players in the supply chain, from companies to external suppliers," she said.

The Enpaia Foundation groups no less than 9,000 companies - "the heart and backbone of the country", Tripodi said, underlining "the latest impressive and encouraging" export figures.

