Venerdì 15 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 17:13
Govt 'strongly committed' to freedom of navigation in Suez Canal, Red Sea

15 marzo 2024 | 16.26
Govt 'strongly committed' to freedom of navigation in Suez Canal, Red Sea

Italy's government is "strongly committed" to "the freedom of maritime traffic" mandated by international law in the key Suez Canal and Red Sea trade routes, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday.

"The government is strongly committed to protecting the freedom of maritime traffic in the Suez Canal and the Red Sea," Tajani said in closing remarks at the LetExpo2024 sustainable transport and logistics fair.

"We are extremely determined to do so and it is our duty to ensure the free movement of ships and compliance with international law," said Tajani.

Over a third of Italy's seaborne exports pass through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea, so Rome has a direct commercial interest in shielding its ships.

An Italian admiral is commanding the European Union's new Aspides mission to protect cargo ships in the Red Sea. Merchant shipping in the region has come under attack since October from Iran-backed Houthi militiamen in Yemen, who claim they are retaliating against Israel's war with Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in Gaza.

