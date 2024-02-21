Govt summons Russia's ambassador over Navalny's Artic prison death

Russia's envoy Alexey Paramonov was called to the foreign ministry on Wednesday and asked for "full clarity" over the circumstances of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death at an Artic prison last week, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Italy's expectation was expressed to Ambassador Alexey Paramonov that full clarity be given regarding the circumstances of the disappearance of Navalny," the statement said.

Navalny, 47 had been "sentenced to prison in very harsh conditions for his political activity and his fight against corruption," said the statement.

"In line with other European partners, Italy, which defends the inalienable values ​​of freedom and democracy, will continue to invite the Russian Federation to end unacceptable persecution of political dissent and to guarantee the right to full freedom of expression, without any limitation of civil and political rights."

Russia's prison authorities reported on Friday that Navalny had died at 2.17 pm at the Artic Wolf penal colony in western Siberia after feeling unwell during a walk in the morning.

Russia's authorities claim all efforts to resuscitate Navalny were unsuccessful. The cause of death is still unknown and Russian authorities have refused to release his body for the next two weeks as a preliminary inquest continues, according to Navalny's team.

The death of Navalny - Russian president Vladimir Putin's most formidable opponent - has sparked an outcry throughout the political world as his allies accuse the Kremlin of his murder.