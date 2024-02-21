Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 18:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Govt summons Russia's ambassador over Navalny's Artic prison death

21 febbraio 2024 | 17.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Govt summons Russia's ambassador over Navalny's Artic prison death

Russia's envoy Alexey Paramonov was called to the foreign ministry on Wednesday and asked for "full clarity" over the circumstances of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death at an Artic prison last week, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Italy's expectation was expressed to Ambassador Alexey Paramonov that full clarity be given regarding the circumstances of the disappearance of Navalny," the statement said.

Navalny, 47 had been "sentenced to prison in very harsh conditions for his political activity and his fight against corruption," said the statement.

"In line with other European partners, Italy, which defends the inalienable values ​​of freedom and democracy, will continue to invite the Russian Federation to end unacceptable persecution of political dissent and to guarantee the right to full freedom of expression, without any limitation of civil and political rights."

Russia's prison authorities reported on Friday that Navalny had died at 2.17 pm at the Artic Wolf penal colony in western Siberia after feeling unwell during a walk in the morning.

Russia's authorities claim all efforts to resuscitate Navalny were unsuccessful. The cause of death is still unknown and Russian authorities have refused to release his body for the next two weeks as a preliminary inquest continues, according to Navalny's team.

The death of Navalny - Russian president Vladimir Putin's most formidable opponent - has sparked an outcry throughout the political world as his allies accuse the Kremlin of his murder.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
foreign ministry Russia ambassador summoned Navalny death
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavoro, informativa Calderone: "Tasso irregolarità oltre 85% per lavori superbonus"
News to go
Poste Italiane lancia i Buoni dedicati ai minori
News to go
Napoli, voragine al Vomero: inghiottite 2 auto
News to go
Cosmetica Italia: 15 miliardi di euro fatturato 2023
News to go
Truffe on line, l'allarme Consob: "Occhio a chi promette facili guadagni"
News to go
Cure sanitarie essenziali in Italia: al top Veneto, Emilia Romagna e Toscana
News to go
Giulio Regeni, al via processo a quattro 007 egiziani
News to go
Ex Ilva, a giorni saranno nominati i commissari straordinari
News to go
La moglie di Navalny: "E' stato avvelenato con il Novichok"
News to go
Agenzia delle Entrate, controlli sul 2020: lettere ai contribuenti
News to go
Partite Iva, novità su tasse e rate
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza