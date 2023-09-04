Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 04 Settembre 2023
Govt supports Rome-Beijing dialogue

04 settembre 2023 | 14.34
China's foreign minister Wang Yi - Photo: AFP
Italy backs "dialogue" with China and "an open and frank exchange on principles and values," foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday during a visit to Beijing centred on reinvigorating a 19-year-old bilateral strategic partnership.

"Also within the context of the European Union, Italy is a supporter of dialogue with Beijing, as well as a frank and open discussion on principles and values," Tajani said in a speech.

Tajani was addressing the 11th session of the Italy-China government committee which he co-chaired with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

