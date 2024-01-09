Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 17:18
Govt underlines amity with Croatia on anniversary of Podrute tragedy

09 gennaio 2024 | 15.55
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Govt underlines amity with Croatia on anniversary of Podrute tragedy

Italy has underscored its friendship with Croatia and commitment to peace in a tweet marking the 32nd anniversary of the downing of a European Community helicopter during the war of independence - an incident in which four Italian and a French observer died.

"Commemorating the 32nd anniversary of Podrute tragedy. Honouring the memory of the four Italian and one French soldier killed by a JNA missile during an ECMM monitoring mission," the embassy wrote on X.

"Italy unwaveringly committed to peace in international relations and to friendship with Croatia," the tweet underlined.

The European Community Monitor Mission helicopter was hit by a missile fired by a Yugoslav Air Force fighter jet above the village of Podrute in northwestern Croatia, prompting a diplomatic row with Italy.

The Yugoslav MiG-21 pilot fled after the incident and was tried in absentia in Croatia and later extradited to Italy, tried and jailed while two other Yugoslav airforce officers were tried in absentia and convicted in Italy. Serbia was ordered to pay damages to the victims' families. The victims were posthumously decorated by Italy and France.

Italy Croatia Podrute tragedy anniversary friendship
