Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 14 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:15 Roma, smottamento in cantiere Metro C in piazza Venezia: traffico deviato

12:07 Auto travolge pedoni a Vigevano, feriti due anziani

12:05 Giorgia Meloni a Budapest, abbraccio con Orban al summit su natalità e famiglia

11:47 Milano, incendio in una scuola: evacuati 250 bambini

11:36 Migranti, sindaco Lampedusa: "Intervento governo non è rinviabile"

11:31 Lega, scoppia il caso Cateno De Luca: "Impedita mia presenza a Pontida"

11:30 Lampedusa, il pianto della mamma-bambina accanto alla neonata morta

11:27 Esplosione in fabbrica Chieti, stabilimento sotto sequestro

11:06 Europei di atletica di Roma 2024, biglietti scontati del 25% per le Asd affiliate a Fidal

10:30 Guardiola torna al lavoro al Manchester City dopo l'operazione alla schiena

10:29 Incidente ferroviario Brandizzo, Salvini: "Nessuna responsabilità resterà impunita"

10:18 Caro voli, Ryanair contro Enac: "Errori in rapporto hanno ingannato governo"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Govt vows to help on Lampedusa, stem migrant arrivals

14 settembre 2023 | 11.51
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Govt vows to help on Lampedusa, stem migrant arrivals

Migrants and residents on Lampedusa will get all the help they need, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted after almost 2,000 people landed on the tiny island on Wednesday, bringing the total to over 6,700 amid an ongoing surge in arrivals.

"The government will do everything needed to help the residents of Lampedusa and the migrants who continue to arrive on the island," Tajani wrote.

"Thanks to police and the Red Cross for their efforts. We continue to work to stop the arrivals," the tweet added.

Despite the government's efforts to curb the recent influx, the number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean to Italy from North Africa has topped 123,860 this year, compared with some 65,500 in 2022 and 41,300 in 2021 according to interior ministry figures.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Lampedusa migrant arrivals Tajani tweet
Vedi anche
News to go
Parco Verde Caivano, nuova operazione all'alba
News to go
Inps, a fine 2022 circa 16,1 milioni di pensionati
News to go
Strasburgo, cosa ha detto von der Leyen in plenaria
News to go
Terremoto Marocco, re in ospedale per incontrare i feriti
News to go
Nicola Gratteri nuovo procuratore di Napoli
News to go
Ex Whirlpool, prevista riassunzione di tutti i 312 lavoratori
News to go
Migranti, sindaco Lampedusa: "Siamo allo stremo"
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti ancora in tenda a Milano per protesta
News to go
Venezia, ticket d'ingresso a 5 euro
News to go
Catania, mafia ed estorsione: 13 arresti
News to go
Russia, incontro Putin-Kim: la lunga stretta di mano
News to go
Università, i bonus e le agevolazioni: requisiti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza