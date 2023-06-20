Govt vows to protect refugees, foster legal migration, humanitarian corridors

Italy's rightwing government is committed to assisting refugees, including through the creation of humanitarian corridors to help them immigrate legally, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"On #World Refugee Day, the government renews its pledge to protect refugees and find lasting solutions for them," Tajani tweeted on Tuesday.

"This includes setting up humanitarian corridors which can foster legal migration and fight violence and persecution. Especially in the Sahel and North Africa," the tweet added.