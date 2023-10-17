Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 03:06
Govt vows tough action to fight terrorism after arrest of two suspects in Milan

17 ottobre 2023 | 12.54
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Govt vows tough action to fight terrorism after arrest of two suspects in Milan

Italy's government will continue to deploy robust counter-terrorism measures, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted Tuesday after the arrest of two suspected militants from the Islamic State jihadist group in Milan.

"Thanks to the police and the judiciary for the operation that led to the arrest of two ISIS militants," read the tweet.

"The government will keep working to guarantee the safety of citizens, also through tough preventative measures. Hard line against terrorism."

An Egyptian citizen and an Italian citizen of Egyptian origin were detained in an anti-terror operation on Tuesday, spearheaded by prosecutors in Milan, police said in a statement.

The two IS suspects were active in propaganda activities, sought to recruit affiliates online and were sending funds to the terror group in the Middle East, according to prosecutors.

The suspects also issued threats to senior institutional representatives in Italy including premier Giorgia Meloni in violent rants on Facebook and the Whatsapp and Telegram messaging services, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation.

