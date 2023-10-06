Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 06 Ottobre 2023
17:46
Govt wants Italy 'to count more in the world'

06 ottobre 2023 | 16.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Govt wants Italy 'to count more in the world'

The conservative government is eager for Italy to make more of its international popularity and "count more in the world", foreign minister Tajani told an international geopolitical forum on Friday via videolink.

"As a government, we want to make Italy count more in the world to allow our 60 million fellow citizens to benefit from our country's authoritative presence," Tajani told the Mare Liberum forum.

"Italy is much more in demand and appreciated outside our borders than we are aware of. People like Italy, and we must use this great opportunity we have to obtain important results."

The 'Mare Liberum' forum was organized by the Catania Diplomats Association.

Tajani Italy Mare Liberum forum world
