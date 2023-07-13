Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 13 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:37
14:34 West Nile in Italia: incubazione, sintomi, come proteggersi

14:34 Fabio Fazio su Nove, 'Che Tempo che fa': c'è Burioni, novità Ornella Vanoni

14:27 Virus West Nile in Italia, primo caso 2023 in provincia di Parma

14:16 Tennis, semifinali femminili a Wimbledon: Svitolina-Vondrousova e Sabalenka-Jabeur

14:13 AI, Musk e Bard dopo ChatGPT: una sfida per l'informazione

13:30 Europei Giovanili Raffa il 18 luglio a Roma, De Sanctis "grandi eventi per sogno bocce alle Olimpiadi"

13:23 Santanchè: "Passo indietro? Non capisco perché, da alcuni giornali grandi bugie"

13:20 Fabio Fazio: "Rai non mi ha cacciato, rinasco su Nove"

13:06 Wimbledon 2023, Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic: quote e pronostici

13:00 Mostra Venezia, in giuria anche Campion e Mainetti

12:52 La Casa dei Fantasmi, arriva nelle sale il film della Disney

12:31 Napoli, incendio in stabilimento a Sant'Antonio Abate- Video

Grain key to African countries' stability - Tajani

13 luglio 2023 | 13.08
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

If a deal allowing war-wracked Ukraine to export wheat to Africa via the Black Sea is not renewed next week, much of the continent could face "deep social crisis", Italy has warned.

"Without Ukrainian wheat, African countries risk deep social crises," foreign minister Antonio Tajani told the Confagricoltura association's national assembly on Thursday.

Tajani's warning came amid fears the current deal, which expires on Monday, may collapse, with Russia saying it sees no grounds for another extension. The deal, agreed in July last year, five months after the war began, helped lower grain prices and ease a global food crisis.

A total 725,200 tonnes or 2.2% of the supplies shipped through the corridor has been United Nations World Food Programme aid to countries such as Ethiopia, Somalia and Yemen.

