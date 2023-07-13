Grain key to African countries' stability - Tajani

If a deal allowing war-wracked Ukraine to export wheat to Africa via the Black Sea is not renewed next week, much of the continent could face "deep social crisis", Italy has warned.

"Without Ukrainian wheat, African countries risk deep social crises," foreign minister Antonio Tajani told the Confagricoltura association's national assembly on Thursday.

Tajani's warning came amid fears the current deal, which expires on Monday, may collapse, with Russia saying it sees no grounds for another extension. The deal, agreed in July last year, five months after the war began, helped lower grain prices and ease a global food crisis.

A total 725,200 tonnes or 2.2% of the supplies shipped through the corridor has been United Nations World Food Programme aid to countries such as Ethiopia, Somalia and Yemen.