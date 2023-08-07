Grandi hails FIFA Women's World Cup

The United Nations refugee chief, Filippo Grandi has thanked football's global governing body FIFA for shining a spotlight on refugees at the Women's World Cup.

"Football breaks down barriers. Thank you @FIFAcom for highlighting the cause of refugees at the Women’s World Cup #FIFAWWC. We are proud of our partnership with you," read the tweet.

FIFA and UNHCR signed an accord last month aimed at bolstering their long-standing cooperation and helping strengthen communities through better access to football, education and other opportunities.

Grandi and FIFA president Gianni Infantino signed the MoU in Geneva on 12 July.