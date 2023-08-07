Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 07 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 20:50
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:41 Ucraina, missili russi su palazzo a Pokrovsk nel Donetsk

20:19 Mondiali ciclismo su pista, Viviani bronzo nell'eliminazione

20:07 Atp Toronto 2023, Lorenzo Musetti avanza al secondo turno

19:45 È morto William Friedkin, il regista de 'L'Esorcista' aveva 87 anni

19:37 Omicidio Diabolik, a 4 anni da delitto commemorazione al Parco degli Acquedotti

19:29 Wta Montreal, esordio vincente per Jasmine Paolini

18:59 Taxi, sindacati pronti allo sciopero

18:56 Calciomercato, ultime news Neymar: ha chiesto cessione a Psg

18:52 Mondiali atletica 2023, Jacobs e Tamberi guidano gli azzurri a Budapest

18:37 Firmato accordo tra Comune Palermo e Autorità del Mare per migliorare viabilità in zona porto

18:13 Gran Bretagna, migranti trasferiti su mega chiatta sulla Manica

17:47 Pomeriggio 5, il promo con Myrta Merlino: sui social nostalgia di Barbara d’Urso

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Grandi hails FIFA Women's World Cup

07 agosto 2023 | 19.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

alternate text

The United Nations refugee chief, Filippo Grandi has thanked football's global governing body FIFA for shining a spotlight on refugees at the Women's World Cup.

"Football breaks down barriers. Thank you @FIFAcom for highlighting the cause of refugees at the Women’s World Cup #FIFAWWC. We are proud of our partnership with you," read the tweet.

FIFA and UNHCR signed an accord last month aimed at bolstering their long-standing cooperation and helping strengthen communities through better access to football, education and other opportunities.

Grandi and FIFA president Gianni Infantino signed the MoU in Geneva on 12 July.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Grandi FIFA refugees Women's World Cup
Vedi anche
Pnrr, presentata proposta modifica a commissione Ue
News to go
Meteo oggi, le previsioni
News to go
Conference League, il calendario
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Arera proroga sospensione bollette
News to go
Inter, è il giorno di Sommer
News to go
Naufragio in Tunisia, 11 morti e oltre 40 dispersi
News to go
Migranti, in salvo le 34 persone bloccate sulla scogliera a Lampedusa
News to go
Ucraina, raid russi nella notte su Kherson
News to go
Scuola, oltre 62mila assunzioni a tempo indeterminato
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, Inps: dal 2019 spesa ha superato i 31,5 mld
News to go
Taxi gratis all’uscita della discoteca: come funziona e dove
News to go
Lisbona, Papa Francesco ai giovani: "A voi Gesù dice non temete"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza