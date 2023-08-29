Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 29 Agosto 2023
Grandi, Kiir in 'positive' refugee reintegration talks

29 agosto 2023 | 11.45
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

United Nations refugee agency chief Filippo Grandi and South Sudan's president, Salva Kiir, have held "positive" talks on the reintegration of citizens who fled their homes during the country's 2013-2018 civil war.

"I had a positive meeting with South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir," Grandi wrote Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter).

"UNHCR and its partners will continue to help refugees and returnees from Sudan," Grandi underlined.

"We agreed that the reintegration of returnees can succeed only through strong, concrete measures by government, with donor support."

Over 2.2 million people were displaced by the fighting and severe famine during South Sudan's civil war which was sparked by a feud between Kiir and his vice-president, whom he accused of plotting a failed coup.

