Grandi urges more support for refugees after South Sudan visit

Wrapping up a four-day visit to South Sudan, United Nations refugee chief Filippo Grandi urged more help for over a million people who have fled conflict-wracked Sudan to neighbouring countries, including 240,000 South Sudanese refugees.

People are going to need support to rebuild their lives. We cannot afford to let them down,” said Grandi.

"There is a need for strong government leadership and ownership of the response to the new emergency. Efforts need to be intensified to create conditions for sustainable returns,” Grandi said.

Refugees and returning South Sudanese are reaching border areas in increasingly desperate conditions, and poor access, a lack of services, and lagging infrastructure are gravely hampering humanitarian aid efforts, the UN refugee agency said in a statement.

The challenges include limited health services, shelter, water and sanitation for returnees, refugees and host populations amid the ongoing rainy season, according to the UNHCR statement.

Due to the sheer number of arrivals and difficulties people face moving away from border areas, the conditions have deteriorated, fuelled by congestion and the continuing rainy season.

UNHCR's priority remains facilitating onward transportation for new arrivals away from the border. However, funding for this is also running out, risking further backlogs.

Before the conflict in Sudan, South Sudan was already facing a dire humanitarian crisis, fuelled by the devastating effects of climate change, severe food insecurity and intercommunal violence.

Life-saving aid is urgently needed and returnees also need help reintegrating into their communities, which are fragile and in need of support, UNHCR noted.

During his visit, Grandi held talks with president Salva Kiir and commended South Sudan for keeping borders open and supporting refugees from Sudan.

Over the past two years, UNHCR and its partners have been supporting areas within the country where refugees from South Sudan's 2013-2018 civil war were already returning, said the statement.

UNCHR is calling for accelerated efforts towards solutions for the influx of refugees in South Sudan triggered by the conflict in Sudan which build on the work already done in the country to support displaced populations.

Investment in basic infrastructure and services in areas of return, including by development organisations, will be crucial to make these unplanned returns sustainable and avoid further displacement, the statement noted.

After a visit, Grandi urged more adequate services and support for refugees at the Wedwil refugee site in Aweil. Host communities at Wedwil have welcomed refugees, and the government has opted for a settlement approach for the site, allowing refugees access to local services and small plots of land to farm.

Over 1.8 billion dollars of funding is needed to provide emergency life-saving aid, including food, shelter, healthcare, education and protection services for more than 1.8 million people expected to seek safety by the end of this year in countries neighbouring Sudan, where no end to the conflict is in sight.

South Sudan hosts more than 323,000 refugees and asylum-seekers, mainly from Sudan, in addition to more than 2.3 million internally displaced people.

Over 2.2 million South Sudanese refugees are sheltering in neighbouring countries, making the country Africa's largest refugee crisis, UNHCR underlined.