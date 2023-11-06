Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 06 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:31 Sanremo 2024, Fiorello: "Ci sarò ma non salirò sul palco"

11:25 Lucca Comics chiude con oltre 314mila biglietti venduti e 15mila addetti accreditati

11:14 Omicidio in via Roma a Palermo, indagini verso una svolta

11:05 Attrice Sibilla Barbieri si è sottoposta a suicidio assistito in Svizzera

10:44 Papa Francesco: "Non sto bene di salute"

10:20 Ancora ribassi oggi per i prezzi di benzina e gasolio

10:11 Corrado Augias lascia la Rai e passa a La7

10:05 Ucraina, attacco Russia su Odessa: danni a porto e museo

09:46 'Ndrangheta, sequestrati beni per 3 milioni a boss Anzio e Nettuno Madaffari

08:45 Totti da Fiorello a Viva Rai 2, la chiamata in diretta a Spalletti

08:40 Comuni, Csel: "28 gli enti sciolti per mafia che hanno percepito fondi per opere pubbliche"

08:07 Sanremo 2024, Amadeus da Fiorello a Viva Rai2: "Marco Mengoni coconduttore prima serata"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Grandi urges Pakistan to protect repatriated Afghans

06 novembre 2023 | 11.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

United Nations refugee chief Filippo Grandi has appealed to Pakistan's authorities to safeguard hundreds of thousands of undocumented Afghan refugees who were ordered to return home by 1 November on security grounds.

"Large numbers of Afghans forced to leave Pakistan are facing grave hardship and risks," Grandi wrote Monday on X (formerly Twitter).

"Afghanistan is in the grip of a humanitarian crisis, compounded by the approaching winter. I call on Pakistan to continue its long and tradition of providing safety to vulnerable Afghans," the tweet added.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Grandi Pakistan Afghan refugees protection
Vedi anche
News to go
Premierato infiamma il dibattito politico
News to go
Taxi, Antitrust: "A Milano, Roma e Napoli ne servono di più"
News to go
Emisfero Sud si sta prosciugando, a rischio clima e agricoltura
News to go
Raid israeliani su campo profughi Gaza, almeno 51 morti
News to go
Rottamazione quater, per la prima o unica rata c'è tempo fino a domani
News to go
Alluvione Toscana, migliaia di famiglie senza corrente elettrica
News to go
Nasrallah: "Le vittime di Hamas sono tutti martiri"
News to go
Aumenta la bolletta del gas
News to go
Alluvione Toscana, Giani: "Circa 300 milioni di danni"
News to go
Lotta a evasione, governo: "Nessuno sconto o condono"
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella rende omaggio al Milite Ignoto
News to go
Valditara: "Scuola sia antidoto a discriminazioni e antisemitismo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza