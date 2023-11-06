Grandi urges Pakistan to protect repatriated Afghans

United Nations refugee chief Filippo Grandi has appealed to Pakistan's authorities to safeguard hundreds of thousands of undocumented Afghan refugees who were ordered to return home by 1 November on security grounds.

"Large numbers of Afghans forced to leave Pakistan are facing grave hardship and risks," Grandi wrote Monday on X (formerly Twitter).

"Afghanistan is in the grip of a humanitarian crisis, compounded by the approaching winter. I call on Pakistan to continue its long and tradition of providing safety to vulnerable Afghans," the tweet added.