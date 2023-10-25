Cerca nel sito
 
25 ottobre 2023
Green transition, climate, energy security top priorities for US during Italy's G7 presidency - Markell

25 ottobre 2023 | 16.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

US ambassador to Italy, Jack Markell
US ambassador to Italy, Jack Markell

Decarbonisation, energy security and fighting climate change will be "absolute priorities" for the United States during Italy's G7 presidency next year, ambassador Jack Markell has signalled.

"The green transition is a priority," Markell told a dinner hosted by the Aspen Institute during an international conference on clean energy.

"And it's important to understand how we can achieve a transition that produces safe, reliable and clean energy with the maximum employment potential," Markell continued.

The US government is taking an approach that its citizens can benefit from, starting with direct capital investment, tax incentives, new infrastructure and training, Markell noted.

"I believe the United States has chosen a path that can be replicated and which is economically dynamic," he stated.

"Aside from existing plants, we must take advantage of a new wave of the most advanced nuclear technologies to help us get to a zero-carbon future as we move forward on the path towards energy security."

Looking ahead to Italy's G7 presidency "the absolute priorities for the US will be tackling climate change, energy security and the green transition", Markell underlined.

