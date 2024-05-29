Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 29 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 16:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Griffini launches pilot study of clerical abuse against minors in Italy - govt

- FOTOGRAMMA
- FOTOGRAMMA
29 maggio 2024 | 15.44
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

Chiara Griffini, the first lay woman to hold a management role within the Italian Bishops' Conference's pastoral offices, has launched a pilot study of alleged abuse by clergy against minors in Italy in recent decades.

"Chiara Griffini, newly appointed President of the National Service for the protection of minors @UCSCEI and the first lay woman to hold a management role within the Italian Bishops' Conference's pastoral offices, launches a pilot study on abuse committed by clerics in Italy from 2001-2021," the embassy to the Holy See tweeted Wednesday

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Griffini Italian Bishops' Conference study clerical sex abuse minors 2021 2021
Vedi anche
News to go
Rottamazione quater in scadenza, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Caivano, Meloni: "Stato non può tollerare zone franche"
News to go
Napoli, traffico illecito di rifiuti e corruzione: 12 arresti
News to go
Ue, via libera Consiglio a Net-Zero Industry Act
News to go
Autovelox, cosa cambia
News to go
Pertosse, allerta anche in Italia
News to go
Retribuzioni, i dati della Bce
News to go
Spreco alimentare, Coldiretti: in Italia si buttano 1,5 miliardi di Kg di cibo all'anno
News to go
Ocse, Pil in crescita nel primo trimestre 2024: +0,4%
News to go
Oltre la metà degli italiani arriva a fine mese con difficoltà
News to go
Pasta, Italia leader mondiale indiscussa in produzione
News to go
Via libera a decreto 'salva casa'


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza