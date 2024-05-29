Griffini launches pilot study of clerical abuse against minors in Italy - govt

Chiara Griffini, the first lay woman to hold a management role within the Italian Bishops' Conference's pastoral offices, has launched a pilot study of alleged abuse by clergy against minors in Italy in recent decades.

