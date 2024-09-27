Hafez, 'Austrian far right has brought about the normalization of racism'

After the victory in the European elections in June, the Austrian far-right party FPOe (Freedom Party) took the opportunity to call for the appointment of an EU commissioner for 'remigration', in charge of overseeing the forced repatriation of migrants. The request fell on deaf ears - observes Farid Hafez, senior researcher at Georgetown University, quoted by the Guardian - in stark contrast to what happened in Germany, where months earlier accusations against members of the far-right Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) of having participated in a secret meeting discussing remigration had dominated the headlines and prompted tens of thousands of people to take to the streets in protest.

In Austria "there was no protest", denounces Hafez, speaking of "the normalization of racism that the far right has managed to produce and which has become a normal part of everyday Austrian politics".

Although polls suggest that the Fpoe will not be able to secure an absolute majority of the vote in Sunday's parliamentary elections, and will therefore have to negotiate with a coalition partner to form a government, its decade-long rise to power has left many in the country shocked. "The Freedom Party is, historically speaking, a party founded by ex-Nazis for ex-Nazis," says the Austrian political scientist who works with Georgetown's 'The Bridge Initiative', a multi-year research project on Islamophobia. "I think in the end you shouldn't underestimate the fact that these people come from a deeply racist ideology". (continued)

In its first three decades of life, the party remained marginal. In the early 2000s, it leveraged anti-Islamic rhetoric to try to win votes by stoking fears. When the strategy proved successful, the conservative party, the OeVP People's Party, followed suit. "In a way, what we've seen since then is that Islamophobia has become so mainstream that it's no longer confined to the far right".

About 700,000 people in Austria, from practicing Muslims to those with a Muslim background, have been left to bear the brunt of this discourse: "Muslims are not in a safe place", he denounces. The problem is compounded by Austrian citizenship rules, which are among the most restrictive. In essence, according to Hafez, they are "an easy target to hit and no one responds".

For the Austrian NGO Civil Courage and Anti-Racism Work, or Zara, the impact of this political discourse has been "clear and deeply felt" by many in Austria, and has resulted in arson attacks on asylum centers and police violence. "This political discourse legitimizes hate speech, discrimination and violence, which often targets women in hijabs, asylum seekers and Bipoc (black, indigenous and people of color), explain its promoters, quoted by the British daily. If Sunday's elections give life to a government led by the FPOe, organizations that provide crucial support to these communities could be weakened.