Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
Haitians denounce Trump, 'we do not eat pets'

25 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, do not eat dogs, cats, or other pets. And the statements to that effect by former US President Donald Trump and his running mate Jd Vance are nothing more than ''false claims'' aimed at ''denigrating and threatening the Haitian community in Springfield, Ohio.'' That is why those same immigrants have decided to denounce both Trump and Vance.

The charges were filed by Guerline Jozef, co-founder and executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, a nonprofit organization. "Over the past two weeks, both Trump and Vance have led an effort to denigrate and threaten the Haitian community in Springfield, Ohio," Jozef wrote. "Together, they have spread and amplified the false claim that Haitian immigrants in Springfield eat cats, dogs, and wild animals," she added.

Springfield authorities also said the allegations were unfounded and police said in a statement that there are no "credible reports" of animal abuse by Haitian immigrants.

