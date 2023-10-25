Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Ottobre 2023
Hamas 'a terrorist organisation' - Italy

25 ottobre 2023 | 19.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Islamist Palestinian group Hamas is "a terrorist" organisation, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani told reporters in Rome on Wednesday after attending question time at the lower house of parliament.

"The position of the Italian government concerning Hamas is clear: for us, Hamas is a terrorist organisation," Tajani stated.

Tajani's comments came after Turkey's president, Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Hamas was not a terror group and called its members 'mujahideen' or freedom fighters trying to safeguard Palestinian lands.

After the multi-pronged Hamas attack on 7 October which killed 1,400 people and sparked Israel's unrelenting bombing campaign in Gaza, Italy joined the US, UK, France, Germany and Italy in condemning the group.

"All of us recognize the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people," the five countries said in a joint statement.

"But make no mistake: Hamas does not represent those aspirations, and it offers nothing for the Palestinian people other than more terror and bloodshed," the statement underlined.

