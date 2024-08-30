Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 15:15
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Hamas, Anp collaborates with Idf for arrest campaign in West Bank

30 agosto 2024 | 14.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

Hamas has accused the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) of having conducted "an arrest campaign" against its men in the West Bank. The New Arab newspaper reports this, explaining that according to Hamas, in recent days the PNA has carried out targeted arrests of "resistance fighters, activists and released prisoners" in Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

Hamas also accuses the Palestinian National Authority of having collaborated and supported the IDF operations in Jenin and Tulkarem in recent days.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
northern West Bank Hamas Cisgiordania Hamas has accused
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza