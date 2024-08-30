Hamas, Anp collaborates with Idf for arrest campaign in West Bank

Hamas has accused the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) of having conducted "an arrest campaign" against its men in the West Bank. The New Arab newspaper reports this, explaining that according to Hamas, in recent days the PNA has carried out targeted arrests of "resistance fighters, activists and released prisoners" in Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

Hamas also accuses the Palestinian National Authority of having collaborated and supported the IDF operations in Jenin and Tulkarem in recent days.