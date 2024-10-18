Hamas leader Sinwar's death should start 'new phase' in Gaza war - Italy

The alleged killing of Islamist Palestinian group Hamas' leader Yahya Sinwar should usher in a new phase in Israel's year-old war in Gaza, allowing a ceasefire, the freeing of over 100 hostages still held in the besieged coastal strip, and its rebuilding, according to Italy's premier, Giorgia Meloni.

"With the death of Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the 7 October 2023 (cross-border) massacre," no longer exists, Meloni said in a statement late on Thursday.

Israel's defence forces said dental records, fingerprints and DNA testing provided final confirmation of Sinwar’s death after they shelled an apartment in which he had taken refuge after being injured in a firefight.

"My belief is that a new phase must now begin: it is time for all the hostages to be released, for an immediate ceasefire to be announced and for reconstruction to begin in Gaza," Meloni continued.

"We will keep determinedly supporting efforts in this direction and the resumption of a real, credible political process leading to a two-state solution (to Israel's long-running conflict with the Palestinians)," Meloni concluded.