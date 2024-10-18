Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Hamas leader Sinwar's death should start 'new phase' in Gaza war - Italy

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, whom Israeli forces say they killed in Gaza on 17 October 2024
18 ottobre 2024 | 10.08
Redazione Adnkronos
The alleged killing of Islamist Palestinian group Hamas' leader Yahya Sinwar should usher in a new phase in Israel's year-old war in Gaza, allowing a ceasefire, the freeing of over 100 hostages still held in the besieged coastal strip, and its rebuilding, according to Italy's premier, Giorgia Meloni.

"With the death of Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the 7 October 2023 (cross-border) massacre," no longer exists, Meloni said in a statement late on Thursday.

Israel's defence forces said dental records, fingerprints and DNA testing provided final confirmation of Sinwar’s death after they shelled an apartment in which he had taken refuge after being injured in a firefight.

"My belief is that a new phase must now begin: it is time for all the hostages to be released, for an immediate ceasefire to be announced and for reconstruction to begin in Gaza," Meloni continued.

"We will keep determinedly supporting efforts in this direction and the resumption of a real, credible political process leading to a two-state solution (to Israel's long-running conflict with the Palestinians)," Meloni concluded.

