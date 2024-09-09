Hamas, 'Netanyahu must accept agreement or hostages will not see the light of day'

Hamas has warned that the hostages still in its hands in Gaza since the October 7 attack "will not see the light of day" if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not accept the ceasefire agreement proposed by the White House.

"If Netanyahu is not pressured and forced to comply with what has been agreed, the occupation's prisoners will not see the light of day," said Izzat al-Rishq, a senior official of the Palestinian faction, who insisted that "everyone knows that it is Netanyahu and his Nazi government that are preventing an agreement."

The Hamas exponent, quoted by the newspaper Falastin, then insisted that the group's demands for a "permanent cessation of aggression" and a "total withdrawal" of the Israeli army from Gaza "are clear". "We warn against considering Netanyahu's new conditions, as this would be going back to square one," he added.