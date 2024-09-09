Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 16:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Hamas, 'Netanyahu must accept agreement or hostages will not see the light of day'

09 settembre 2024 | 16.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Hamas has warned that the hostages still in its hands in Gaza since the October 7 attack "will not see the light of day" if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not accept the ceasefire agreement proposed by the White House.

"If Netanyahu is not pressured and forced to comply with what has been agreed, the occupation's prisoners will not see the light of day," said Izzat al-Rishq, a senior official of the Palestinian faction, who insisted that "everyone knows that it is Netanyahu and his Nazi government that are preventing an agreement."

The Hamas exponent, quoted by the newspaper Falastin, then insisted that the group's demands for a "permanent cessation of aggression" and a "total withdrawal" of the Israeli army from Gaza "are clear". "We warn against considering Netanyahu's new conditions, as this would be going back to square one," he added.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
accetti accordo accordo di cessate il fuoco ostaggio Hamas
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza