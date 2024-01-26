Hamas new Nazi SS, Gestapo - Tajani

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has likened Gaza-ruling Islamist Palestinian group Hamas to World War II Germany's paramilitary SS organisation and the Nazi regime's murderous Gestapo secret police.

''Hamas are the new SS, they are today's Gestapo,'' Tajani told 'Mattino Cinque News'.

Hamas's deadly 7 October cross-border rampage, which prompted Israel's 112-day-old war against Hamas in Gaza "was an unconscionable attack that shook the hearts of all Israelis," Tajani stated.

The multi-pronged Hamas attack on 7 October killed over 1,100 people and led to the abduction to Gaza of around 240 hostages, Israel says.

Nearly 26,000 people have been killed, more than 64,000 injured and over a million left homeless, hungry and lacking basic amenities in Gaza since Israel unleashed its devastating offensive in the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave to eliminate the group militarily.

While Israel is Italy's friend and must be secure, it must "pay attention to Palestinian civilians", was the message Tajani said he conveyed to Israel's president Isaac Herzog and premier Benjamin Netanyahu in talks on Thursday.

''We are collaborating with Israel to bring 100 injured Palestinian children to Italy from Gaza to be able to treat them,'' Tajani stated.

''I asked Netanyahu to encourage these humanitarian actions and I received positive responses'' because ''there are too many civilian victims," he said.