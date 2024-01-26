Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 26 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:44
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Hamas new Nazi SS, Gestapo - Tajani

26 gennaio 2024 | 11.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Hamas new Nazi SS, Gestapo - Tajani

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has likened Gaza-ruling Islamist Palestinian group Hamas to World War II Germany's paramilitary SS organisation and the Nazi regime's murderous Gestapo secret police.

''Hamas are the new SS, they are today's Gestapo,'' Tajani told 'Mattino Cinque News'.

Hamas's deadly 7 October cross-border rampage, which prompted Israel's 112-day-old war against Hamas in Gaza "was an unconscionable attack that shook the hearts of all Israelis," Tajani stated.

The multi-pronged Hamas attack on 7 October killed over 1,100 people and led to the abduction to Gaza of around 240 hostages, Israel says.

Nearly 26,000 people have been killed, more than 64,000 injured and over a million left homeless, hungry and lacking basic amenities in Gaza since Israel unleashed its devastating offensive in the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave to eliminate the group militarily.

While Israel is Italy's friend and must be secure, it must "pay attention to Palestinian civilians", was the message Tajani said he conveyed to Israel's president Isaac Herzog and premier Benjamin Netanyahu in talks on Thursday.

''We are collaborating with Israel to bring 100 injured Palestinian children to Italy from Gaza to be able to treat them,'' Tajani stated.

''I asked Netanyahu to encourage these humanitarian actions and I received positive responses'' because ''there are too many civilian victims," he said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Hamas Nazis SS Gstapo Tajani parallel
Vedi anche
News to go
Sinner in finale all'Australian Open, Djokovic battuto in 4 set
News to go
Incentivi auto, ultime news
News to go
Cortei pro Palestina, la circolare inviata ai questori
News to go
Recensioni online, Santanchè chiede intervento del Governo
News to go
Giappone sulla Luna con la sonda Slim, atterraggio più preciso della storia
News to go
Bce lascia tassi d'interesse invariati
News to go
Cdm, via libera a ddl sulla beneficenza: obblighi e multe nella norma
News to go
Scoperte 140 imprese fantasma, frode al fisco miliardaria
News to go
Dagli anziani alle elezioni, i provvedimenti approvati in Cdm
News to go
Femminicidi, Cassano: "Promuovere indipendenza economica donne"
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ritrovate le due scatole nere dell'aereo caduto
News to go
Si allarga in Europa la protesta degli agricoltori


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza